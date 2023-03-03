TWICE confirmed to perform latest title track Set Me Free at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

On March 2, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter to confirm that TWICE will be performing the track Set Me Free from their latest album READY TO BE for the first time at the show, leaving fans extremely excited to see their live performance! It will be released on March 9.

TWICE participated in the '2023 Billboard Women In Music' ceremony held in the USA on March 1st and won the title of 'Breakthrough Artist' category, JYP Entertainment announced on March 3rd. 'Billboard Women in Music' is an awards ceremony hosted by Billboard, which awards female artists, creators, producers, executives, etc. who have had a great impact on the music industry in a year. They are the first K-pop female singers to win an award at this ceremony.The 'Breakthrough Artist' award received by TWICE is an award given to singers who stand out by taking on meaningful challenges in the music market.

TWICE said, "Receiving this award started the year in the most magical way. Since we became TWICE, we have taken steps toward the future together, believing in each other. This moment makes our dreams come true. All nine members are standing together in front of our fans, so it's even more precious."

In the third group image posted on TWICE, the nine members wore colorful costumes and clearly shone their full-blown visuals.Confidence in the eyes and facial expressions highlighted the unwavering confidence in the fast-moving background and even amplified the anticipation for the new song concept. The title song 'Set Me Free' of 'READY TO BE', which exudes a free and active atmosphere from the name of the song, is characterized by a groovy bass line, simple yet powerful sound, and liberating lyrics.

Meanwhile, TWICE will officially release the 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' and the title song 'Set Me Free' on March 10th at 2:00 pm.Then, on April 15th and 16th, they will hold 17 solo concerts in 14 cities in Australia, Japan, and North America, starting in Seoul, and proceed with their fifth world tour TWICE Fifth World Tour 'Ready to Be'.

