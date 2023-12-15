TWICE confirms comeback with teaser image for pre-release single I GOT YOU

TWICE announced their comeback with the teaser picture of their upcoming pre-release single I GOT YOU. Their latest release was the EP Ready to Be with English single Moonlight Sunrise and lead track Set Me Free. Here is a look at the teaser released.

TWICE’s comeback with I GOT YOU in February

On December 15, TWICE unveiled the teaser image for their upcoming comeback. The teaser poster read the title of the pre-release track, I GOT YOU. It will be released on February 2 at 2 pm KST which is 10:30 am IST.

On October 31, TWICE's official X account (previously known as Twitter) posted a picture which read, 'Guess what is coming?'. This was followed with a hint with the emojis of an apple, a dog, a Christmas tree, a snowflake and a heart. The fans are expecting that Jeongyeon will be releasing her melody project in December during the Christmas season.

TWICE’s recent activities

TWICE recently marked their 8th anniversary on October 20. The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group which is under JYP Entertainment was formed in July 2015 through the reality TV series Sixteen. They debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH. They rose to fame with the track Cheer Up which went viral and became one of the biggest hits. They are also known for their songs like TT, Alcohol Free, Can't Stop Me, Fancy and more.

The idols are currently on their world tour Ready To Be. The tour kicked off on April 25 of this year. The tour started from Seoul and will cover 44 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania.

On August 18, TWICE member Jihyo made her solo debut with her album Zone and lead single Killin’ Me Good. The English version of the song was also released on September 15. The album entered Billboard Global and the lead track got into the Billboard US World Digital Song Sales and Billboard Japan Heatseekers.

