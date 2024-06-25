TWICE congratulates Sabrina Carpenter over Please Please Please's Billboard Hot 100 ranking; fans ask for collab

TWICE is a leading girl group, that has been dominating the K-pop industry. On the other hand, American pop artist Sabrina Carpenter is currently on a success streak. This pair of artists’ unlikely interaction has sparked demands for collaboration.

TWICE congratulates Sabrina Carpenter as Please Please Please tops Billboard Hot 100

On June 25, Sabrina Carpenter shared a post on her X (Twitter) about her new song Please Please Please topping this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The Twitter account of TWICE congratulated her, leaving a comment. Upon discovering the K-pop group’s unexpected appearance in Sabrina Carpenter’s comment section, fans quickly flocked to the post.

Now, many fans think this unlikely interaction might be a sign of them collaborating soon, others are asking them to team up and release a hit.

These days, very often, K-pop groups and soloists collaborate with American and global pop singers including Charlie Puth and Jungkook, BTS and Halsey, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, and more. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if any of these days, TWICE announces a new collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter! Or at least fans hope for one.

Know more about TWICE

TWICE is a popular K-pop girl group formed by JYP Entertainment from Mnet’s music survival show Sixteen. In 2015, the group made its debut with a total of nine members including Nayoen, Jihyo, Chaeyoung, Momo, Sana, Mina, Jeongyeon, Dahyun, and Tzuyu.

The octet is known for producing chart-busting albums, that go down the history of the Hallyu wave. Some of their top songs include What is Love? I CAN’T STOP ME, FANCY, The Feels, TT, Feel Special, and more.

The group’s latest Korean extended play With YOU-th was released on February 23, 2024.

The members of this leading girl group are also embarking on solo careers one by one. The eldest Nayeon made her solo debut in 2022 and recently released her second album NA.

In 2023, TWICE’s leader Jihyo released her solo debut extended play ZONE. In addition, recently, another member Dahyun has been confirmed to make her acting debut.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter?

Sabrina Carpenter is a popular American singer and actress who witnessed an explosive surge in her popularity in recent years. Recently, the pop artist has unveiled two singles Please Please Please and Espresso serving as pre-releases for her forthcoming album Short n’ Sweet. Alongside Please Please Please, Espresso also landed the no.4 spot in Billboard Hot 100 Top 10

