TWICE continues to show off their popularity as 3 of their albums chart for 6 weeks on Billboard 200

According to Billboard on April 25th, the 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' of the K-pop representative girl group 'TWICE' ranked 107th on the 'Billboard 200' on the 29th. It fell 35 places from last week's 72nd place, but stayed on the chart for 6 consecutive weeks. TWICE has become the only female K-pop artist in history to chart three different albums for six weeks on the Billboard 200.

TWICE’s activities:

Following the news of the release of their 10th single 'Hare Hare' through their official social media handles in Japan, TWICE recently released individual and group images. The members in the image fascinated viewers with an elegant yet alluring atmosphere. Previously, TWICE announced their first Japanese stadium entry as a K-pop girl group with the plan of ‘TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE' in JAPAN’. In March 2019, they entered Tokyo Dome in the shortest period after debuting as an overseas artist. In July, Mina, Sana, and Momo formed the group's first unit, MISAMO, and made their official debut in Japan. Misamo, the first unit of Twice to be introduced after 8 years of debut, consists of three Japanese members, Mina, Sana, and Momo.

TWICE’s tour:

According to their agency JYP Entertainment on April 17th, TWICE kicked off their 5th world tour 'Ready to Be' at KSPO DOME in Songpa-gu, Seoul on the 15th and 16th.In particular, it raised the expectations of the fandom 'Once' with the domestic 'Hamsung Con' in about 4 years. In particular, the title song 'SET ME FREE' of the 12th mini album 'READY TO BE', which ranked 2nd on the US Billboard main chart 'Billboard 200', entered the Billboard main single chart 'Hot 100'. The set list consisted of a total of 24 songs, including English singles such as ‘Moonlight Sunrise,’ ‘The Feels,’ and other globally popular songs that were released for the first time on the Korean stage. Dahyun delivered sweet vocals in line with the piano performance, Tzuyu delivered a sophisticated performance with a standout appearance, Sana used bold dance movements and a captivating atmosphere, Momo performed both powerful and elegant pole dances, and Mina selected a hip pop genre for the atmosphere.

