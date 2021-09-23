TWICE to debut their 1st English single 'The Feels' on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' on THIS date

TWICE will be performing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' for the very first time! On September 22, the famous U.S. late-night talk show released a video clip of TWICE announcing that they will be debuting their English single 'The Feels' on October 1, the same day that the single is scheduled to drop at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

It seems like 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' is a hot favourite choice for K-pop stars to debut their performances on the program and showcase their talent! BLACKPINK's Rosé and Lisa have debuted their solo songs 'On The Ground' and 'LALISA' on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' as well. TWICE members have previously appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' too. ONCE are eagerly awaiting TWICE's debut on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'.

You can check out the announcement below:

So far, TWICE members have been teasing us with pretty concept photos, teasers and TikTok videos, piquing fans' curiosity and expectations even further. The girls give off adorable "girl-crush" and "Disney-princess" vibes and honesty, we cannot wait for the release of TWICE's English song! 'The Feels' is now available for pre-order and save. 'The Feels' will also have two remixes, The Stereotypes Remix and YVES V Remix, and its instrumentals.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Watch: TWICE transforms into retro queens in the new teaser video for their first English single 'The Feels'

Are you excited for TWICE's debut on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.