TWICE to debut the title track of their upcoming album Taste Of Love on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Brace yourselves for TWICE is coming to take over the world! According to JYP Entertainment (TWICE's label), the girls are scheduled to guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show next month on June 9, on the same day that their title track and its accompanying music video are scheduled to be released. Post this, Taste of Love, TWICE's new mini-album will be out on June 11 at midnight EST. The group first made their U.S. television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in November last year, later performing on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in March.

Not just that, on the home turf, TWICE is all set to make their first appearance on rapper Jessi's Showterview. Showterview is a web show, where host Jessi invites celebrities and interviews her guests on their work, their craft and any other burning topic they wish to speak about. TWICE are the first-ever full girl group to guest on Showterview and the second K-pop group following Highlight. As Jessi is known to be incredibly forward on the YouTube show, fans of TWICE are already curious how the interview will go.

Meanwhile, TWICE released their official 'Tasting List' to give fans a taste of what to expect of their album. The first album trailer tracklist will release on May 31, followed by Teaser photos, Enhanced Album: Pre, Music Video teaser, A sneak-peek of the album, the official music video and finally, the full album release.

