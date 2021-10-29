TWICE define their ‘Formula Of Love’ full of conflict in a 17 song tracklist

TWICE is ready to swoop you up in an entanglement of love and what seems to look like resentment with the release of their upcoming album, ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’. In the recent update as shared on October 29, TWICE has released the schedule and the tracklist for their 3rd full-length album.

The schedule has been shared over a diagram of the heart following the concept of a formula spanning from November 1 to November 13. Including multiple concept photos, a sneak peek of their album, 2 music video teasers, a comeback live has been arranged on November 12, just hours before the album release. The first performance of their title track will be revealed through MTV Fresh Out Live.

The tracklist reveals the inclusion of English singer-songwriter’s hand in writing the title track ‘SCIENTIST’. The album will have a total of 17 songs where the group’s English track The Feels’ Korean version will be released in the CD copy. However, the original track will be available in the digital copy, which will also have a R3HAB remix of ‘SCIENTIST’.

TWICE members have also actively participated in the making of the album as Dahyun, Jihyo, Nayeon, and Chaeyoung’s names have been credited under the lyrics for songs ‘CRUEL’, ‘REAL YOU’, ‘F.I.L.A (FALL IN LOVE AGAIN)’ and ‘The Feels’ Korean version respectively. Jihyo has also taken part in the composition for ‘CACTUS’.

TWICE’s 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' will be released on November 12 at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: CHEER UP to Alcohol Free: 5 title songs by TWICE that will leave you happy & dancing

Are you awaiting the release of TWICE’s new album? Let us know below.