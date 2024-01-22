TWICE drops enchanting trailer preview for upcoming album With YOU-th; WATCH here

TWICE is all set to release their 13th mini album With YOU-th in February along with the pre-release track I GOT YOU. This will mark their first comeback since the release of EP Ready to Be with the English single Moonlight Sunrise and the lead track Set Me Free. The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. Here is a look at their latest release.

TWICE's 13th mini album With YOU-th trailer preview

On January 22, TWICE dropped the trailer preview for their upcoming album With YOU-th. In the video, all members can be seen looking at the camera and posing wearing subtle colored clothes as a piece of haunting music plays. The full album is set to release on February 23 at 2 pm KST which is 10:30 am IST. The pre-release track I GOT YOU will be unveiled on February 2. This upcoming album will be TWICE's first full release in about a year. Last year in March they had released their 12th mini album READY TO BE. With the lead tracks MOONLIGHT SUNRISE and The Feelings, TWICE entered multiple charts including Billboard. Fans eagerly wait for the girl group to be back as a whole with full force.

More about TWICE

TWICE is under JYP Entertainment, and was formed in July 2015 through the reality TV series Sixteen. They debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH. They rose to fame with the track Cheer Up which went viral and became one of the biggest hits. They are also known for their songs like TT, Alcohol Free, Can't Stop Me, Fancy and more. They recently marked their 8th anniversary on October 20.

The idols finished on their world tour Ready To Be this December in Fukuoka. The tour kicked off on April 25 of this year. The tour started from Seoul and will cover 44 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania. This was the fifth-largest world tour in South Korea.

