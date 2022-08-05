TWICE drops exciting timetable for 11th mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’; Teases opening trailer, album preview & more

TWICE has released more information about their upcoming release! On August 4 at 8:30 pm IST, the JYP Entertainment girl group released a timetable for their upcoming mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’, teasing what is to come before the album officially releases.

According to the timetable, teasers will be kicking off as soon as August 9 at midnight KST (August 8 at 8:30 pm IST)! TWICE will be releasing an ‘Opening Trailer’ as well as something titled ‘Eavesdropping on Talk’ on this day. Following this, the first set of concept photos will drop on August 17 at midnight KST (August 16 at 8:30 pm IST), with the second set of concept photos dropping the following day. TWICE has also earmarked this day for their ‘Album Preview Full Ver.’!

We can also expect snippets of TWICE’s upcoming B-Side tracks ‘Queen of Hearts’ and ‘Brave’, scheduled for release on August 19 at midnight KST (August 18 at 8:30 pm IST). An 'album sneak peek' on August 23 at midnight KST (August 22 at 8:30 pm IST) will be followed by two music video teasers over the next couple of days.

TWICE’s 11th mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ will then release on August 26 at 9:30 am IST, along with a music video. Further, on the same day as their comeback, the JYP Entertainment girl group will also be appearing on MTV’s ‘Fresh Out Live’.

Check out the full timetable below for more details:

The girl group announced their upcoming mini album on July 12 at 8:30 pm IST, by dropping a sweet, pink, white and cream-coloured teaser photo for the same. This announcement came shortly after JYP Entertainment confirmed that all nine members of the girl group have renewed their contracts with the agency.

