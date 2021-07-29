TWICE drops fiery dance performance for latest Japanese album title track ‘Perfect World’

On July 28, TWICE dropped an intricate and bold dance performance video for their 3rd Japanese Album ‘Perfect World’. The dance was just as expected of them but with a striking twist. Their Japanese comebacks have always been unique but this comeback really gave us a new version of TWICE- bold, sensuous and cunning. They totally owned the girl crush concept! After the release of the MV on June 29, the response they received was insane- many of their fans and non-fans alike were surprised by the new concept taken by TWICE as they were known to be more feminine and delicate but with Perfect World, they proved everyone wrong!

Watch the video here:

TWICE also released their 3rd full-length Japanese album 'Perfect World' on July 28. TWICE is currently solidifying its position as a global girl group. The album 'Taste of Love' captivated fans all over the world by ranking 6th on the 'Billboard 200', the three main charts of the Billboard. Recently, the music video for their 5th Japanese single 'Breakthrough' surpassed 100 million views, setting a record of 100 million views for a total of 18 songs.

​​TWICE’s latest album ‘Taste of Love’ also made history by selling out over 43,000 copies in the US alone. The album was in first place on the Top Album Sales ranking, instantly becoming their debut leader and the second-ever No. 1 among girl groups from South Korea.

Featuring the previously released singles ‘Fanfare’, ‘Kura Kura’ and ‘Better’, the newest album has already surprised the fans by the intricate and unique songs that weave a story through this album. Songs like ‘Good at Love’, ‘Four Leaved Clover’, ‘In The Summer’, ‘Pieces of Love’, ‘Thank you, family’ and ‘Promise’ have a great impact as they have softer sound and meaningful lyrics. Even if one cannot understand the lyrics, the emotions transcends language barriers.

Stream the album here:

