TWICE drops gorgeous new teaser photos of the members for Japanese album Perfect World

TWICE has released teaser photos for their new Japanese album ‘Perfect World’ which features a new title track with the same name along with previous singles ‘Fanfare’, ‘Better’ and ‘Kura Kura’. The new individual teaser photos are a close-up of all the nine members who look gorgeous and sophisticated. The recent Japanese single ‘Kura Kura’ was earlier released in May with an accompanying music video and performance. The group has already received a lot of success with their tenth mini album ‘Taste of Love’ that came after ‘Kura Kura’. Taste of Love debuted at number 6 on the Billboard 200 and was the highest-selling album in the US in that week.

The girl group consists of nine members from South Korea and Japan who came together as a group on the 2015 survival show ‘Sixteen’. They are famous across both countries and have sold over 10 million albums in both of them combined till December 2020. Dubbed as the ‘Nation’s Girl Group’, TWICE became known for employing cute concepts in the beginning and have progressed to more mature sounds over the years. Their singing was initially criticized a lot but they have shut down the comments with the powerhouse honey vocals.

Along with their last Japanese single ‘Kura Kura’, they also released a b-side ‘Strawberry Moon’. Kura Kura received positive reception as it peaked at number 3 on the Oricon and Billboard Japan Hot 100 charts. Fans are eagerly waiting for their new Japanese album that will be out on July 28!

