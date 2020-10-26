  1. Home
TWICE drops much anticipated title track I CAN’T STOP ME from their album Eyes Wide Open; Watch

TWICE recently dropped the title track named I CAN’T STOP ME, from their album Eyes Wide Open. Watch the video below.
21173 reads Mumbai Updated: October 26, 2020 06:36 pm
South Korean all-girl band TWICE recently made their much-anticipated return! On October 26 at 6 pm, the girl group released their second full album Eyes Wide Open along with the music video for the title track. I CAN’T STOP ME, which you can watch below features a catchy and groovy track composed by Melanie Joy Fontana, Michel Lindgren Schulz, and A Wright, and the lyrics were written by Park Jin Young and Shim Eun Ji. The song follows the ultimate dilemma of choosing good over evil.

 

Check out the music video below:

 

In case you missed it, in June, TWICE released their song More & More which created quite a buzz. The peppy soundtrack put fans in a vibrant state of mind, especially the lead single, More & More. While the lyrics for the track were penned by J. Y. Park and BIBI, the music was composed by Uzoechi Emenike (MNEK), Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels and Zara Larsson. The music video for More & More dropped alongside the EP release and it was as beautiful as you would expect it to be.

 

The nine members - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu - were seen embracing nature for its innate beauty while singing about the eccentricities of being in a relationship and the temptation for wanting more and more. Fans got to see each member show off their gorgeous vocals with dance moves that have left us mighty impressed. Moreover, it's the dance break that cames in between was the most powerful and one that suited their fans’ wildest dreams.

 

ALSO READ: MORE & MORE Video: TWICE accused of using artwork sans permission; JYP vows to strengthen the verification process

Credits :Soompi, Youtube

