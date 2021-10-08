TWICE drop stunning group photo announcing 3rd full album 'Formula of Love' to release on THIS date

ONCEs, brace yourselves, TWICE is coming! TWICE dropped a stunning group photo, announcing their third full album 'Formula Of Love: O + T=<3' which is all set to release on November 12 at 2 pm KST (11:30 am IST). The pre-orders for the album will be available starting October 12 at 11 am KST (7:30 am IST).

Last week, TWICE hinted at their upcoming comeback with a full album through the music video for their English single 'The Feels', On October 1, TWICE surprised their fans with the twin announcements of their third studio album as well as a new tour coming soon. TWICE will celebrate their sixth debut anniversary on October 20. Further, their 3rd full album will be released in November followed by a fourth tour coming up, as per the announcement reading “More to come, Stay Tuned!”. On October 8, TWICE first dropped a teaser image announcing “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” as the title of their third full album and sometime later made the official announcement.

You can check out TWICE's post below:

TWICE 3rd Full Album

"Formula of Love: O+T=<3"



Release on

2021.11.12 FRI 2PM (KST), 0AM (EST)



Worldwide Pre-order Starts

2021.10.12 TUE 11AM (KST)

2021.10.11 MON 10PM (EST)#TWICE #트와이스 #FormulaOfLove pic.twitter.com/CyNwfVRd95 — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, according to reports, TWICE members are all set to hold an offline concert at Seoul's KSPO Dome at the end of the year on December 24, 25 and 26. Due to the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they're planning to hold an offline concert, but reports say the concert could change depending on the severity. This concert is significant in that it is the first large-scale offline concert since the COVID-19 outbreak. Although small-scale performances were continuously held, K-Pop artists couldn't gather with large fandom until recently.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TWICE to host an offline concert in December? Find out

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.