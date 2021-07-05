TWICE gives a powerful performance of Japanese song Perfect World on The Music Day 2021

This is the song’s first performance and the girls have slayed it. Read more about it here.

TWICE got to perform their new Japanese single ‘Perfect World’ for the first time on a Japanese program called ‘The Music Day 2021’. The nine women were looking immaculate in black outfits of various designs. The song ‘Perfect World’ is part of the Japanese studio album of the same name. The entire album will be released on July 28 while the title track has been pre-released along with a music video for the same. The lead single talks about telling the partner to go away since he has most likely cheated on her and she wants to move on from him. This song’s concept is very different from their usual tracks about loving someone with cute or sultry concepts. TWICE transforms into women who are strongly proclaiming their former partner to stay away from them.

The music video of Perfect World also shows the members in glamour as the men around them are wearing masks and keep looking at them from hidden places while the group sings about telling them to stay away. The powerful performance with elegance and passion is what has captivated the fans and allured them towards the new song. Netizens have poured their compliments and appreciation for TWICE’s performance on online community forums. They are loving this fiercer and wilder concepts by TWICE. They commented on the different parts of the song they love while shining the light on every member of the group. The music video has already garnered more than 13 million views.

TWICE has announced that after the Japanese album, they will be releasing their first official English single. The album ‘Perfect World’ drops on July 28 and will also contain the group’s previous Japanese songs like ‘Kura Kura’.

Watch the Perfect World Performance here:

