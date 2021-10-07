TWICE to host an offline concert in December? Find out

ONCEs, we have some amazing news for you! According to reports, TWICE members are all set to hold an offline concert at Seoul's KSPO Dome at the end of the year on December 24, 25 and 26. Due to the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they're planning to hold an offline concert, but reports say the concert could change depending on the severity.

This concert is significant in that it is the first large-scale offline concert since the COVID-19 outbreak. Although small-scale performances were continuously held, K-Pop artists couldn't gather with large fandom until recently. TWICE recently released their first English single, 'The Feels' on October 1. The frisky and fun song totally vibed with TWICE's brand of music and was well received by fans across the world, charting on global music charts upon its release.

Also, ONCEs are in for a real treat! TWICE came with twin surprises on October 1 as they released their first English single ‘The Feels’. What fans had not expected was the exciting announcement of the girl group’s third full studio album along with a new tour coming soon. Following the celebration of their sixth debut anniversary, the group will release an album in October. TWICE will celebrate their sixth debut anniversary on October 20. Further, their 3rd full album will be released in November followed by a fourth tour coming up, as per the announcement reading “More to come, Stay Tuned!”.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Watch: TWICE surprises with full album and tour announcement at the end of cheerful ‘The Feels’ music video

What are your thoughts on this? Share our thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.