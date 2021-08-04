TWICE intrigues fans with a sealed envelope in a new photo; Fans theorise comeback

TWICE has been hinting fans with strange letters and ONCE can’t help but wait to know what these envelopes are all about! Two days ago, TWICE uploaded the picture on an envelope with the caption ‘Sudden Letter? On! You got my attention’ stuck between a pink door of what seemed like a closet. A little while after the first letter, TWICE uploaded another picture on Twitter, this time saying ‘Uh, I am so curious.’

This time, a plain white envelope is held by somebody with both hands and has a blue wax with Twice’s logo on it and a hashtag #GetTheFeelsWithTWICE.

Here’s the mysterious envelope.

Fans have come up with all possible theories about what these hints could actually be about. Many believe that it might be related to TWICE’s first ever English single which is set to be released in September as announced by the girl group via Twitter on June 25.

Prior to this, TWICE made an incredible comeback with their tenth mini-album ‘Taste of Love’ on June 11. The album was a super-hit as the confident, romantic and summery vibe was loved by fans all around the globe.

The album charted on Number 6 on the Billboard 200 Charts. This became TWICE’s first album to reach the Top 10 of the chart.