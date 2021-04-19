TWICE on Kelly Clarkson Show, Lucas and Yuqi on China’s Running Man & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

There’s a lot that went down on April 19. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

TWICE gearing up to perform ‘Cry For Me’ on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Ahead of their June comeback, the girl group announced on Twitter that they’re going to be performing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 28! This is going to be TWICE’s first appearance on the show. To mark this feat, they will be performing their super hit song, ‘Cry For Me’, which became an official song after the group performed the unreleased track on 2020 MAMA. They will be appearing on the show on April 28, 3 AM KST. Check out their tweet below.

TWICE & KELLY CLARKSON SHOW ONCE! Heads up for us performing “CRY FOR ME” on @kellyclarksontv

Tuesday 4/27 2PM EST, 11AM PST,

Wednesday 4/28 3AM KST Don't forget to watch us :)#TWICE #트와이스 pic.twitter.com/5vgSAmujwB — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) April 19, 2021

Apink says “Thank you forever” to fans, thanks them for being by their side in their 10th anniversary digital single

Celebrating their 10th anniversary with the fans who’ve always loved them, Apink released their music video titled ‘Thank You’ where they cherished all the sweet memories spent with them. They talk about being together through their ups and downs, through their happiness and sadness, and even the courage that their fans gave them. It’s like a sweet love letter to the fans! Check out the music video below and allow your heart to melt just like ours did!

Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si’s ‘Youth of May’ releases another video teaser

Showcasing the lead couple’s love in swift montages, the second ‘Youth of May’ teaser portrays both the struggle and the beauty of Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee’s (Go Min Si) relationship. We also see first glimpses of the siblings Lee Soo Chan and Lee So Ryeon, played by Lee Sang Yi and Geum Sae Rok respectively. Watch the teaser trailer below.

NCT’s Lucas and (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi reunite on screen as fixed cast on the Chinese version of ‘Running Man’

‘Keep Running’, China’s version of ‘Running Man’ announced through their Weibo account that NCT’s Lucas and (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi will lead the show from now on! Lucas and Yuqi are known to be close friends and fans love seeing them together. They finally will get a chance to see them come back on screen again! They will be leading the show along with popular Chinese actor and singer, Cai Xukun, actress Angelabay, actor Li Chen and actor Kai Zheng. However, the report also states that Yuqi was unable to attend their first taping as she was self-quarantining after travelling to the country.

