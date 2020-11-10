TWICE leader Jihyo and Kang Daniel CONFIRMED to have broken up after dating for more than a year

As confirmed by JYP Entertainment, TWICE leader Jihyo and Kang Daniel, who went public with their relationship in August 2019, have broken up.

2020 has truly been a year of great change for everyone, especially celebrities. From getting married to having babies and even breaking up or getting divorced, the quarantine months have surely affected one and all. Joining the list of couples who decided to call it quits this year is young lovebirds TWICE leader Jihyo and Kang Daniel, who went public with their relationship in August 2019.

As per a report by Dispatch, the pair broke up because they were unable to meet often owing to their busy work schedules. According to Dispatch's sources, Jihyo and Daniel ultimately decided to make work their priority and central focus which included album preparations. Via Soompi, a JYP Entertainment source later confirmed the news of the breakup and simply stated, "It is true that they broke up recently." As for confirmation by Daniel's agency, they shared that they will first check with their artist before making a statement.

Are you sad to know the news about Jihyo and Kang Daniel's breakup? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, back in August 2019, when the news broke out about the pair dating, Kang had taken to his website to share a message with his fans.

"I want to take care of the hearts of those fans and it’s both my role to try to do that and what I want to do. In order to carry out that role, I will become singer Kang Daniel who always shows you a good image, which I’ve always considered to be the most important thing. I’ve received so much from fans and I feel grateful. I’ll try to return more than that in the future. Tomorrow, I’ll become Kang Daniel who is better than today. I really, really thank you for being together with me," the 23-year-old singer had penned back then.

