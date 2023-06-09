TWICE leader Jihyo confirms solo debut with charming teaser poster; Song titled KILLIN’ ME GOOD

On June 5th, JYP Entertainment showed a banner highlighting a hand holding a directing wheel with the expression 'You're #KillinMeGood August 2023' on TWICE's official social media handles, stirring interest in the focus of the new comeback in August. Then, on June 9th, a picture of Jihyo reapplying lipstick in her room mirror with the phrase ‘Jihyo's ZONE Killin' Me Good’ was shown as a surprise.

Jihyo’s solo debut:

Curiosity is piqued by Jihyo's charm, which includes eyes that entice in a subtle tension and a mysterious aura. While Jihyo, who will go it alone as the primary person of the new advancement in August, has been uncovered, the message 'Killin' Me Good' in the banner brings up issues about what it implies. The teaser poster alone has raised expectations that Jihyo, the second member of TWICE to make her solo debut after Nayeon, will display a distinct charm from her group activities. Jihyo is an artist who likewise is the leader and singer of the girl group TWICE, created by JYP Entertainment in 2015. She is known for her strong vocal skills and enthusiasm that she carries on stage with her dance and expressions. Fans have always pointed out how one would never catch her lacking on stage as she gives her 100 percent during every comeback and performance.

TWICE’s achievements:

On June 9, the music video for the title song LIKEY of TWICE's first full-length album, twicetagram, which was released on October 30, 2017, had more than 600 million views on YouTube. After TT and What is Love?, this is TWICE's third music video, with 600 million views. LIKEY blends the up-and-coming electro-pop sound that showcases TWICE's lively energy with trendy lyrics that convey the thrill of the word 'like.' The beautiful yet unique exhibition multiplied the appeal of the tune and was generally adored in South Korea and abroad. The music video for POP!, the solo debut single by Nayeon, released in June 2022, the video has received more than 100 million views on YouTube. In addition, 100 million views were announced for MOONLIGHT SUNRISE, TWICE's second original English song in 2023, and SET ME FREE, the title track of the 12th mini album that was released in March.

