TWICE leader Jihyo goes viral for her muscular form during group’s Atlanta concert; WATCH

On July eleventh, Jihyo of TWICE posted a few photographs on her own Instagram with the caption 'The End'. In the photograph, Jihyo (TWICE) is seen presenting with makeup and astounding outfit during their North American tour. Jihyo looks beautiful and healthy with her muscled form. Fans fell in love with her beauty during the Atlanta concert as she danced in the rain. Her muscles have been the talk of the town constantly but this time, since she wore a halter top, her healthy form was the envy of many fans around the world.

TWICE’s tour:

On July 9, TWICE finished their fifth world tour 'TWICE Fifth WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE' a North American visit finale, finishing with a performance in Atlanta, USA. In the wake of completing the North American visit, TWICE will proceed with the tour fever in Europe and Asia. The tour will resume on September 2 and 3, with stops in Singapore, London, England, on September 7 and 8, Paris, France on September 11, Berlin, Germany on September 13 and 24, Bangkok, Thailand on September 23 and 24, and Bulacan, Philippines, on October 30 and 1. Different tour dates on December 16th to 17th in Nagoya, Japan and 27th to 28th in Fukuoka.

Success of TWICE during their tour:

As part of the 5th world tour, TWICE performed a show earlier at MetLife Stadium in New York, USA. For the four stadium concerts currently taking place in North America, TWICE has sold out of all tickets. Yet again specifically, the tickets for this New Jersey's MetLife Arena show sold out rapidly after the overall reservation was opened, and extra seats were opened two times, which were likewise sold out rapidly, displaying TWICE's explosive prominence in the country. TWICE made an appearance in the corner of the live broadcast of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY from Rockefeller Center Plaza in New York, USA. Craig Melvin, the host of the program, pointed to TWICE and described them as K-pop queens who make history. TWICE was the first K-pop girl group to show up on the renowned American morning television program 'NBC's TODAY'. TWICE performed the English variant of 'SET ME FREE' and the band-style of 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE'.

