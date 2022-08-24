TWICE leader Jihyo tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of BETWEEN 1&2 comeback; To be absent from promotions

TWICE member Jihyo has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a statement released by her agency JYP Entertainment. In a notice shared on the group’s official fancafe, it was revealed that the group’s leader tested positive on the same day with a self-test kit. As a result the TWICE member is expected to be absent from the group’s upcoming promotions for eleventh EP ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ that is set to release on August 26. No news about the other members’ test results has been revealed so far.

Check out the full statement below.

“This is JYP Entertainment.

We are sad to inform you that TWICE member JIHYO has tested positive for COVID-19 antigen testing on August 24th. JIHYO tested positive for self-diagnosis kit at 10:30 AM and is currently quarantined, following the guidelines from health department after testing positive for COVID-19 antigen testing.

We apologize for causing concerns among TWICE's fans and related people.

We will prioritize our artist's health and put our best effort for her quick and healthy recovery.

Thank you.”

