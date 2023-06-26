TWICE leader Jihyo’s awaited solo debut mini album ZONE date CONFIRMED through motion teaser

On June 26, JYP Entertainment unveiled the teaser for TWICE’s Jihyo’s solo debut mini album and title track, confirming the release date, which is August 18. The mosaic screen that covered a part of Jihyo's face was loaded with bright scenes, for example, flying candles, shimmering heart lights, broken glass, and seething waves. ‘Killin' Me Good's secret message piqued interest.

Jihyo’s debut:

Both the title and the title of Jihyo's solo debut album, which had been hidden in the poster that had been released earlier, were revealed to be 'Zone' and 'Killing Me Good.' At the Seoul concert of TWICE's new world tour 'READY TO BE,' Jihyo demonstrated her talent as a solo artist by passionately singing her own song Nightmare. In August, she will make a full-fledged debut under her own name. Previously, the first teaser poster had the fans already guessing that it was Jihyo’s solo debut which was later confirmed by the agency, further exciting the fans. Known for her strong voice and brilliant stage presence, ONCEs were hoping she would show her talent as a solo artist as well and now, they got their wish. Previously, Nayeon was the first TWICE member to go solo and she broke record after record with her album and title track. Now fans hope that Jihyo will bring her musical color forward with Zone and Killin’ Me Good.

TWICE’s tour:

TWICE showed off their global presence by wrapping up their concert at the Tacoma Dome in Seattle, USA, where they set a record for the most consecutive sold-out tickets for their world tour. The September 23 and September 30 shows in Bangkok, Thailand, and Bulacan, Philippines, have all sold out, despite the fact that the US tour is going well and getting enthusiastic responses from fans all over the world. TWICE became the first female group to enter the SoFi Stadium and sell out, continuing the momentum of the 50,000-person Los Angeles performance with the Auckland concert that followed after. The group has been creating a lot of fanfare for the brilliance of the tour!

ALSO READ: ZEROBASEONE display their visuals in first set of concept photos and moving portraits for YOUTH IN THE SHADE

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t