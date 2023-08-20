TWICE leader Jihyo's solo album ZONE tops iTunes charts in 20 countries; Killin’ Me Good debuts at No 12

TWICE's Jihyo tops the iTunes charts in 20 countries all over the world with her first album ZONE. The leader of the JYP Entertainment group made her solo debut on August 18 with the song Killin' Me Good. Known for her breathtaking vocals, she shined throughout the music video and showed her impact on listeners in twenty countries all across the globe.

Jihyo's album ZONE topped on iTunes in 20 countries

After all the teasing with curiosity-inducing snippets, the TWICE leader finally dropped her solo debut album ZONE on Friday, August 18 (KST). The album ranked No. 5 on European iTunes Songs Chart. Moreover, Since August 19 (KST) she has been showing her musical effect on her fans, she topped the iTunes Charts in 20 countries which include France, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Singapore, and fifteen other countries. Upon the debut of her album, which sold 361,000 sales on Hanteo on its first day. On the Line Music Albums Top 100, the Album debuted at No. 1. The upbeat title tune Killin' Me Good, which is No. 12 on the worldwide iTunes Song chart and No. 50 on iTunes Europe, is among the 7 songs from ZONE that are now charting (last updated on August 19). The song debuted at No. 1 on the AWA Real-Time chart and No. 1 on Line Music in Japan. In just one day, it accumulated approximately 5 million views and 820 thousand likes.

About Jihyo's solo album ZONE

The title track Killin' Me Good, along with Talkin' About It ft. 24KGoldn, Wishing On You, Closer, Don't Wanna Go Back feat. Heize, Room, and Nightmare are just a few of the tracks on Jihyo's album ZONE. All the b-sides from this album were written and composed by her and fans can not get enough of this amazing album.

TWICE's recent activities

While Jihyo performed her single Killin' Me Good on KBS' Music Bank show marking her solo debut on August 18, her group members joined her to celebrate this moment. TWICE's official Instagram shared pictures of the Members Nayeon, Momo, Mina, and Chaeyoung backstage to show their support for the leader with cake.

