TWICE makes history at MAMA by smashing the record for most ‘Best Female Group’ wins

MAMA or Mnet Asian Music Awards, held on December 11 and TWICE won the ‘Best Female Group’, making it their 4th win. TWICE has finally broken ties with Girls’ Generation. The group became the first and only group to win the MAMA award for four consecutive years, showing their global popularity.

The Mnet Asian Music Awards (abbreviated as MAMA) is a major music awards ceremony presented annually by entertainment company CJ E&M. First held in South Korea, the majority of prizes has been won by K-pop artists, although there are other Asian artists winning in various award categories, such as for Best Asian Artist and other professional-related awards.

The awards ceremony was first held in Seoul in 1999, being aired on Mnet. MAMA has also been held in various Asian countries and cities outside of South Korea between 2010 – 2017 & 2019 and now airs internationally online beyond Asia.

According to JYP Entertainment on December 11th, the music video for 'Heart Shaker', the title song of TWICE's 1st repackage album 'Merry & Happy' released on December 11, 2017, has reached 400 million views on YouTube. As a result, the MV joins 'TT', 'LIKEY', 'What is Love?', 'Cheer Up', 'FANCY', ‘Like OOH-AHH' to be the 7th MV reaching 400 million views.

In other news, TWICE's 3rd full album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' released on November 12th, took the 26th place on 'Billboard 200' as of December 11th. Previously, it ranked third on the chart on November 27 and set its own best record, and on the chart on December 4, it achieved the top spot for three weeks in a row following the record at no. 16. It was ranked 62nd in the 'Artist 100', which comprehensively counts and ranks artists' performances.

