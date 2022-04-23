TWICE makes history with sold out Tokyo Dome concerts

Beginning April 23, TWICE will be holding sold-out concerts on three consecutive nights at Japan’s Tokyo Dome concerts. The girl group was originally scheduled to perform for only two nights, but added a third date (April 25) due to the overwhelming demand. All the three Tokyo Dome shows sold out, an immense feat considering that the capacity of the venue is approximately 55,000.

With this, TWICE has achieved yet another historic feat! TWICE now becomes the first foreign female artist in history to hold a three-day concert at Japan’s Tokyo Dome. Further, they are only the second female artist overall to do so, after the Japanese girl group AKB48.

JYP Entertainment announced the news, and also referred to TWICE’s previous record of becoming the fastest foreign artist to hold a concert at the Tokyo Dome after their debut. The agency stated, “After setting a new record back in March 2019 for the foreign artist who was able to perform at the Tokyo Dome in the shortest amount of time following their debut, [TWICE] has now set another new record.”

Meanwhile, TWICE’s upcoming Los Angeles concerts scheduled for May will also make them the first female K-Pop artist in history to ever hold a stadium concert in the United States. Additionally, TWICE is only the second K-Pop act in history to ever do so, after BTS. The girl group will be heading to the US to hold their ‘TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ ENCORE’ concerts at the Banc of California Stadium.

