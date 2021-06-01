TWICE members channel their inner goddesses this summer in the stunning solo concept photos for Taste Of Love

TWICE has dropped the first round of individual concept teasers for Taste of Love! Read on to find out.

There are a lot of exciting things happening with TWICE and we are so excited! Let us take you through some important star-marked events. TWICE will be releasing their 10th mini-album on June 11, ten days from now. The group will be debuting their title track, 'Alcohol-free' on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on June 9. The talented girl group will also be making an appearance on Jessi's Showterview and members Sana and Dahyun will feature as special guests on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' and the episode is expected to air sometime mid-June.

Yesterday on May 31st, TWICE also released a breathtaking trailer for their upcoming album and tracklist for their comeback album Taste of Love. According to the tracklist, the mini-album will contain seven songs, including the English version of their hit song ‘Cry For Me’. TWICE also released a spectacular first-look, a trailer of their album. The video has a whole beach-time party vibe as we see members embracing a Hawaiian theme with flowy dresses, mocktails and flowers.

Now keeping up with their 'Beach themed Hawaiian theme', members of TWICE look like summer goddesses in the new solo concept photos. The girls are looking fresh, dewy with floral-themed outfits. The girls are sporting printed headbands and holding mocktails close to their lips. The members look gorgeous and ooze oodles of charisma. The full album is all set to release on June 11, 2021. Before this, the music video of the title track ‘Alcohol-free’ will be released on June 9, 2021. Their first performance of the title track will be on The Ellen Show!

You can check out the TWICE solos concept photos below:

TWICE 10th Mini Album

<Taste of Love> Second Tasting

-Teaser Photo01 'Taste’: TZUYU Alcohol-Free Track & M/V

06.09 6PM KST Full Album & Physical

06.11 1PM KST, 06.11 0AM EST <Taste of Love> Pre-ordershttps://t.co/8tejIho6b6#TWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love #TZUYU pic.twitter.com/X68hGscfZE — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) May 31, 2021

TWICE 10th Mini Album

<Taste of Love> Second Tasting

-Teaser Photo01 'Taste’: CHAEYOUNG Alcohol-Free Track & M/V

06.09 6PM KST Full Album & Physical

06.11 1PM KST, 06.11 0AM EST <Taste of Love> Pre-ordershttps://t.co/8tejIho6b6#TWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love #CHAEYOUNG pic.twitter.com/UJaMWpnseh — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) May 31, 2021

TWICE 10th Mini Album

<Taste of Love> Second Tasting

-Teaser Photo01 'Taste’: MINA Alcohol-Free Track & M/V

06.09 6PM KST Full Album & Physical

06.11 1PM KST, 06.11 0AM EST <Taste of Love> Pre-ordershttps://t.co/8tejIho6b6#TWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love #MINA pic.twitter.com/a9A5zofUTo — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) May 31, 2021

TWICE 10th Mini Album

<Taste of Love> Second Tasting

-Teaser Photo01 'Taste’: DAHYUN Alcohol-Free Track & M/V

06.09 6PM KST Full Album & Physical

06.11 1PM KST, 06.11 0AM EST <Taste of Love> Pre-ordershttps://t.co/8tejIho6b6#TWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love #DAHYUN pic.twitter.com/HGnIFfUy0K — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) May 31, 2021

TWICE 10th Mini Album

<Taste of Love> Second Tasting

-Teaser Photo01 'Taste’: SANA Alcohol-Free Track & M/V

06.09 6PM KST Full Album & Physical

06.11 1PM KST, 06.11 0AM EST <Taste of Love> Pre-ordershttps://t.co/8tejIho6b6#TWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love #SANA pic.twitter.com/l7ccvY7cCM — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) May 31, 2021

