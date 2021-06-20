TWICE members choose who they want to switch bodies with and much more at Jessi's Show!terview

TWICE promoted "Alcohol‐Free" on Mobidic YouTube channel's "Show!terview with Jessi".

In the recent episode of Show!terview, MCs Jessi and Jo Jung Sik had loads of fun with JYP Entertainment artists, K-Pop girl group TWICE. Many fun questions and equally fun answers brought us a little closer to, in Jessi's words, the "pretty and young" members. To spice things up, Jessi dropped a question asking the members to point out whom they would like to switch bodies with for a day. Tzuyu received the majority of three votes, followed by Momo with two votes, and then Nayeon, Jihyo and Mina with one vote each.

Tzuyu was envied for her height while she wanted to have Dahyun's charming monolids. Nayeon and Chaeyoung wanted to feel the vibe of the dancing machine Momo and voted for her. Dahyun wanted to experience the leader vibes of Jihyo. Jeongyeon wanted to experience Mina's never ageing looks.

Wanting to up the level, the next question asked the girls to point out the person they would want to date with marriage in mind. Mina and Chaeyoung chose each other. A red-faced Chaeyoung explained that her Mina eonnie would make "a good wife and a wise mother". Relatively calm, Mina revealed that she had been picking Chaeyoung every time, even before debut, that this question was asked. She found Chaeyoung very "loveable and lovely".

The final question in this segment of the show was an imaginary situation of JYP abusing his authority. The MCs asked the girls to pick the member who could stand up against him. Unanimously, they picked Nayeon citing a previous incident where she had faced a similar situation. The girls then discussed their latest track after some more one on one questions.

TWICE took first place with Alcohol-Free on Mnet's MCountdown aired on June 17 and has been ranked first in various music charts such as Genie and Bugs since the release of the song.

