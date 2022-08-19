TWICE members dazzle under the sun in the latest summery concept photos for ‘BETWEEN 1&2’

On August 18, JYPE released new concept photos for TWICE’s upcoming album and they look absolutely gorgeous! Sitting on the green lawn, the nine members boasted their dazzling visuals in outfits that reinterpreted retro sensibility in a trendy way. This concept attracted attention when it appeared in the trailer for the new album. Meanwhile, TWICE's new mini-album 'BETWEEN 1&2' and the title song 'Talk that Talk' will be officially released on August 26th at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

TWICE has released a teaser sound source for the songs in the new album. In the video containing the two songs, TWICE exudes charisma while staring at the camera with a firm gaze. 'Queen of Hearts', sung in English, harmonizes with a magnificent drum beat, gorgeous guitar sound, and TWICE's cool vocals. I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who made precious memories through lyrics such as "Yeah I'm the queen, I'm the queen And it's all because of you That I'm the queen of hearts". The world-famous producing team, LDN Noise, participated in the song's work.

'Brave' is a dance pop genre song with the message 'The existence of ONCE gives me courage to be myself'. Lyrics expressing the sincerity of TWICE members and sweet vocals, such as "Your voice makes me run again, so fine, take a heavy breath, and look ahead, I will tell you properly now, Brave brave brave for ya" gives courage and emotion.

Previously, the nine members in the teaser conveyed their excitement to the viewers with their bright smiles and dazzling eyes. Pastel-toned clothes that go well with the warm atmosphere further enhanced the lovely atmosphere. In particular, it stimulated curiosity about the meaning of meaningful items such as stuffed animals, fruits, and clocks that indicate different times next to the members.

