TWICE members display their gorgeous visuals in the group concept for their upcoming album READY TO BE

On February 27th, JYP Entertainment, the agency, posted the second group photo of TWICE's new mini album 'READY TO BE' on their official social media handles. Ahead of their comeback, TWICE is attracting attention from domestic and foreign fans by presenting ever-changing visuals. In this photo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu showed off their cool charms in black and white suits.

In particular, you can feel the chic charisma from the confident poses and eyes of the nine members, raising expectations for a comeback. The new title song 'SET ME FREE' features a groovy bass line and simple yet powerful sound, and has a free and active message. Recently, with the news of TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE' holding the 5th world tour of the same name as the new mini-album 'READY TO BE’, TWICE started the first plan.

The previous teaser:

Previously, through the opening trailer, those who created a sense of mystery in a world where time and space stopped, raised expectations for a comeback with their strong energy. The released photos contain a hip charm that makes people look forward to TWICE's new song. The nine members exuded a confident yet cool aura with firm eyes. TWICE's 12th mini album contains a total of seven songs, including the pre-release English single ‘MOONLIGHT SUNRISE,’ which successfully entered the US Billboard's main chart Hot 100. Member Dahyun was in charge of writing the lyrics for the 4th track 'BLAME IT ON ME' and the 6th track 'CRAZY STUPID LOVE'.

TWICE released the opening trailer video of the new album. The trailer video highlights TWICE's bold charm, ready to transform more freely. The members, who are located in a place where time seems to have stopped, become the main characters of the moment and walk out through the debris without hesitation, crumpling up and throwing scattered paper, and picking up flying sunglasses to look cool. When member Jihyo puts down the phone, time passes again. The video ends with Jihyo moving to another space with a faint smile, amplifying curiosity about the story of the new album.

