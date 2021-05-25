TWICE members to guest star on Jessi's own Showterview

TWICE members are set to feature as guests on Jessi's Showterview. Read on to find out.

TWICE to feature as guests on Jessi's Showterview! Yes, you read it right. Jessi took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with TWICE members confirming the news. Jessi's Showterview is a celebrity chat show where the talented rapper and star Jessi, who is the host of the show, puts her guests on the hot seat and asks them questions about their life, dreams and any burning topics they would like to discuss. As Jessi is known to be incredibly forward on the YouTube show, fans of TWICE are already curious how the interview will go.

TWICE are the first-ever full girl group to guest on Showterview and the second K-pop group following Highlight. Meanwhile, TWICE is planning to release their 10th mini-album, Taste Of Love, this June. TWICE recently filmed their music video in Korea's famous Jeju Island. Jeongyeon who took a hiatus during the end of 2020 will be rejoining the group for their comeback. Taste Of Love will release on June 9 at 6 pm KST.

Jessi will also be interviewing Hollywood star Emma Stone where they will be seen discussing her upcoming film, Cruella and her intense love for K-pop and BTS' rising popularity. The episode airs on May 27 at 6 pm KST.

Credits :News1

