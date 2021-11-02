TWICE members look smartly ravishing in the 1st set of individual teaser photos for 'Formula Of Love'

ONCE, are you ready to study with TWICE? TWICE members transformed themselves into classy scientists, looking ravishing in a pair of geeky glasses for the first set of individual teaser photos for 'Formula Of Love: O+T=<3'. TWICE's third full album will release on November 12 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST).

Wearing formal coats and blazers, the members make a defining style statement with bold red lips and a pair of geeky glasses as they pose inside a laboratory, creating the magical formula of love. By day, TWICE are stunning intellectuals, but at night, they bring out their wild, explosive sides for love. This was evident in the group concept photos wherein the members showcased adorable girl-crush vibes, dropping major hints for their songs and knowing TWICE, their music will carry their signature tune!

You can check out their photos below:

TWICE 3rd Full Album

"Formula of Love: O+T=<3"



STUDY ABOUT LOVE VER.

JEONGYEON



Title - 'SCIENTIST'



Release on

2021.11.12 FRI 2PM (KST), 0AM (EST)



"Formula of Love: O+T=<3" Pre-save & Pre-orderhttps://t.co/73BztTyuhC#TWICE #FormulaOfLove #SCIENTIST pic.twitter.com/FKql2zTEpB — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, TWICE has once again reached a YouTube milestone! The music video for their first English single 'The Feels' surpassed 100 million views on November 2. This is about one month and 17 hours since its release on October 1 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). 'The Feels' is TWICE’s 19th music video to hit 100 million views. TWICE continues to hold the record as the girl group with the most music videos that have over 100 million views. Congratulations to TWICE.

