TWICE members reveal an exciting timetable for sixth debut anniversary celebrations

ONCEs, it is time for celebration! Nation's girl group TWICE will be celebrating their sixth debut anniversary on October 20 and they have unveiled an exciting new schedule for the celebrations! According to the schedule below, TWICE are inviting their fans to special events for the 6th anniversary of their debut.

According to the timetable, ONCE will receive special letters and images on October 18 and 19 KST. The hashtags that will be used are #ToTWICE and #ONCEcomesbeforeTWICE. A special group V Live broadcast on October 20 KST. A special gift for ONCE from TWICE members on October 21 KST. The hashtag that will be used is #PresentforONCE. A trail exam on October 22 KST. There is an adorable doodle on the timetable poster with TWICE heart ONCE written in the centre.

You can check out the schedule below:

Meanwhile, TWICE dropped a stunning group photo, announcing their third full album 'Formula Of Love: O + T=<3' which is all set to release on November 12 at 2 pm KST (11:30 am IST). The pre-orders for the album will be available starting October 12 at 11 am KST (7:30 am IST).

Also, according to reports, TWICE members are all set to hold an offline concert at Seoul's KSPO Dome at the end of the year on December 24, 25 and 26. Due to the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they're planning to hold an offline concert, but reports say the concert could change depending on the severity. This concert is significant in that it is the first large-scale offline concert since the COVID-19 outbreak. Although small-scale performances were continuously held, K-Pop artists couldn't gather with large fandom until recently.

