TWICE members show off 'princess like vibes' in the concept photos for their first English single 'The Feels'

We are literally counting days to TWICE's first English single 'The Feels' which is all set to release on October 1 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Previously, TWICE members dropped mysterious images of an envelope with the captions, “Oh! You got my attention,” and “Uh, I’m so curious.” This piqued fans' curiosity. Then the members also dropped the first video teaser for their 1st English single 'The Feels' exuding adorable girl-crush vibes! Now, the members have shared the first group concept photo for 'The Feels'.

In the newly released group concept photo, TWICE members show off 'princess like vibes' looking gorgeous in stylish outfits. The group photo has a 'barbie doll-house' like feel with candy-crush pink colour and retro-themed dressing by the members. It is refreshing to see all the members pose together for their first English single.

You can check out the photos below:

TWICE's 1ST Full English Single

"The Feels" Release on

10.01_FRI , 0AM (EST) 1PM (KST) Pre-save at Spotify by below link!https://t.co/ganRyKAJEY#TWICE #GetTheFeelsWithTWICE — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) September 3, 2021

'The Feels' is now available for pre-order and save. 'The Feels' will also have two remixes, The Stereotypes Remix and YVES V Remix, and its instrumentals. In the past, TWICE have released English versions of their hits like 'More & More' and 'I Can't Stop Me', but this will officially mark the group's first-ever English-original release.

