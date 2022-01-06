TWICE, NCT, BTS and more continue to rank high on Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard’s World Albums Chart for the week of January 8 is here, and K-pop groups are reigning over the top spots. NCT’s latest studio album ‘Universe’ held onto its No. 1 spot on the chart this week. This is also the album’s second week in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 chart.

TWICE also maintained its rank at No. 7 with ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’. This is the album’s seventh consecutive week on the World Albums chart as well as on the Billboard 200. Additionally, TWICE’s pre-release single, ‘The Feels’, also got the girl group their debut on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart this week.

At No. 3 comes NCT127's ‘Sticker’, also holding fast to its rank. This is the album’s 15th consecutive week on the chart. Additionally, after debuting at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart in September, the album is currently spending its 15th consecutive week on the Top 200 chart, extending its own record of being the longest-charting K-pop album of 2021.

BTS maintains their position as well, with five albums in the Top 15 of the World Albums chart, again, with ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ continuing to remain at No. 4, ‘BE’ at No. 5, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA’ at No. 12, and ‘BTS: THE BEST’ at No. 13, followed by ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ at No. 14.

Meanwhile, ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ has risen to come in at No. 7. This is the 14th week on the chart for the girl group’s first studio album. Additionally, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ ranks at No. 8. This is the album’s 31st consecutive week on the chart, extending its own record of being the longest-charting 2021 K-pop album. SEVENTEEN’s album ‘Attacca’ ranks at No. 9, while BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’ is at No. 11 and ENHYPEN’s ‘DIMENSION : DILEMMA’ is at No. 15.

Congratulations to all the groups!