TWICE obtains 1st Double Platinum RIAJ Certification for Feel Special; BTS, BLACKPINK earn Gold

Recently, TWICE achieved their very first Double Platinum RIAJ (Recording Industry Association of Japan) certification for the 2019 hit song Feel Special as it crossed 100 million streams while BTS’ 2018 Japanese track Don’t Leave Me as well as BLACKPINK’s recent song Pink Venom surpasses 50 million streams, getting Gold certification.

TWICE’s activities:

As per Billboard Charts, TWICE positioned 195th on Billboard 200 as of May 20 with the twelfth album 'READY TO BE' delivered on March 10. Due to this, TWICE has been able to enter the chart for nine weeks in a row ever since it reached number two on March 25, surpassing its previous highest ranking and boasting a substantial long-term popularity. The third regular album by TWICE, titled 'Formula of Love: O+T=3' debuted on the Billboard 200 chart in November 2021 and became the 11th mini album in August 2022. The group charted with 'BETWEEN 1&2' for the longest period of time, eight weeks. Specifically, 'READY TO BE' broke the record for the highest sales by a K-pop girl group ever with 153,000 album and streaming total sales, a significant increase from the 100,000 copies sold by the previous 11th mini album.

TWICE’s tour:

Indeed, even following 9 years of debut, TWICE is proceeding with their career high in the US. As a component of the fifth world tour, a sum of 13 exhibitions will be held in 9 cities in North America. To respond to the overwhelming support from local fans, they will enter Sopai Stadium in Los Angeles on June 10 and MetLife Stadium in New York on July 6. Twice also increased their status as 'stadium artists' by continuing the heat at Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium on May 20 and 21. The presentation on May 21st, the last day of the Tokyo show, was communicated in real time disconnected and online for an expense on the Past LIVE channel, and along with worldwide fans.

