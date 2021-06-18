TWICE plays Nintendo’s Miitopia by creating lookalike avatars and role playing on adventures

The girl group is seen having fun gaming together! Read on to know more.

TWICE has partnered up with Nintendo’s Miitopia which is a role-playing game that can be played on Nintendo Switch. In the recent promotion video, TWICE members are seen playing the game and creating Mii avatars in two groups. The first half of the video shows Sana, Jeongyeon, Momo and Jihyo helping Nayeon create an avatar for each of the members. They clap when Nayeon gives a realistic touch by choosing a bunny teeth smile for the character as she also has them. Jeongyeon’s avatar has a warrior-like appearance with a sword in her hand and Sana dresses her avatar in a cute purple fairy costume. Momo’s Mii avatar has two pigtails and a pan in her hand. Jihyo’s character becomes the great demon king or the Dark Lord in the game. The next group, Dahyun, Mina, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu play various adventures together in the game with their customized characters.

Dubbed as the Nation’s Girl group, TWICE has been rising in popularity since their debut in 2015. The group consists of nine members and is a part of JYP Entertainment. Formation of the group was a result of a reality survival program called ‘Sixteen’. They are the first Korean girl group to simultaneously top the 2017 Billboard World Albums and World Digital Song sales with the first studio album called ‘Twicetagram’ and its title song ‘Likey’. The band is known for their point choreography that can be seen in songs like ‘Cheer Up’, ‘TT’ and ‘I Can’t Stop Me’.

TWICE’s recent comeback is their tenth mini album ‘Taste of Love’ with the lead single ‘Alcohol-Free’. The title track is a popping summer song with a music video that is full of vibrant colors, flashing drinks and catchy choreography.



Credits :JYPE

