TWICE pose with SZA, Dove Cameron, Coi Leray, Kim Petras and Rosalia at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

TWICE shared their photos with SZA, Dove Cameron, Coi Leray, Kim Petras and Rosalia as they met up at the Billboard Women in Music where they received the Breakthrough Award for achieving new milestones in music. The fans love the interactions they got as well as seeing their favorites supporting each other.

On March 4th, TWICE raised the comeback fever by posting a taster of all songs from the new mini-album 'READY TO BE' on their official SNS channel. The 'Album Sneak Peek' video includes a preview of a total of 7 tracks, starting with the title song 'SET ME FREE', as well as a concept photo expressing the dazzling beauty and confident aura of the nine members. The behind-the-scenes footage of the filming site delighted the eyes and ears of the viewers.

TWICE will officially release the 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' and the title song 'SET ME FREE' on March 10th. JYP Entertainment posted the second individual concept photos of Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu on its official social media handles on March 2nd, and caught the eye with a 180-degree different atmosphere from the hip teaser released earlier. In the teaser, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu showed off their charms in an achromatic and simple space. Dahyun showed cool energy with intense eyes, and Chaeyoung stimulated curiosity by gazing somewhere with a fascinating expression. Tzuyu, the last runner, mesmerized the fans by presenting a fluttering eye contact with a free pose.

'SET ME FREE' is a song with a simple yet powerful sound and lyrics full of liberation that captivate the ears. It was composed by world famous writers Melanie Fontana and Lindgren, and Star Wars (GALACTIKA) wrote the lyrics. Participated. In addition, Dahyun took the sole responsibility of writing the lyrics for the b-side songs 'BLAME IT ON ME' and 'CRAZY STUPID LOVE' and showed off their talent.

