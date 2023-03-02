TWICE receives Breakthrough Artist Award at Billboard WIM 2023, perform MOONLIGHT SUNLIGHT at the ceremony

Girl group TWICE has just received their Breakthrough Artist Award at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony 2023. The ceremony was attended by all nine members of the group. Their presence at the ceremony was delightfully welcomed by fans and co-attendees alike. The enthusiasm surrounding TWICE was so loud and evident that hosts at the show mentioned them, just for fun, so as to check if their fans will cheer in their support or not. Unsurprisingly, audiences cheered the girls as loudly as they could, every single time.

While accepting their award, TWICE members thanked their fans and each other for their consistent support and unflinching faith. They also commented on how this was a ‘magical’ way to start their year. The girls concludingly told fans that the award was proof that if one confidently pursues their dreams, they will eventually break through. The group’s speech was backed by some loud cheers and fan chants. TWICE also performed their latest hit ‘MOONLIGHT SUNRISE’ at the ceremony. Along with TWICE, ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin and the leader of HYBE’s training and development department Shin Seong Jeong were also awarded for their brilliance in their respective fields.

Billboard Women in Music

Billboard Women in Music Awards essentially celebrate those women who not only contribute to the creation of good music but also set an example of excellence for others. The first Billboard Women of the Year award was given to American Country Singer Reba McEntire. This year the latter-mentioned award was given to American singer and songwriter SZA. TWICE, Min Hee Jin and Shin Seon Jeong were the first Korean entries to the awards.

Breakthrough Artist Award

Awards at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony are divided into a variety of categories. While some women are awarded for their unconventional approach to music by the Rule Breaker Award, others are celebrated for their popularity with awards like the Chart Topper award. Similarly, the Breakthrough Award is given to artists who have witnessed a spectacular rise to fame, recognition and success in the field of music. Looking at TWICE’s journey from the release of their 2016 single ‘Cheer Up’ to today, it shouldn’t be too hard to see how they totally deserved this moment of recognition.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TWICE, ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE trainer Shin Seon Jeong make it to Billboard’s ‘Women in Music’ category