TWICE receives praise from netizens for live singing performance of their new single Alcohol Free

The girls have answered the people who criticised them in the past. Read more to find out how.

TWICE is being praised by people on the internet for their stable vocals during the live performance of ‘Alcohol Free’. The group had made a summer comeback with the lively mini album ‘Taste of Love’ with its lead single ‘Alcohol Free’. They performed the title track on the Genius’s Open Mic recently where they only sang the song instead of performing with the choreography. What caught netizens attention was the MR removed version of the Open Mic. MR Removed means ‘Music Recording Removed’. Thus the music and instrumental of the song is minimized for the vocals to be highlighted more strongly. Netizens flooded the comments section of the MR Removed version because of a controversial incident that occurred during the encore stage of their song ‘More & More’.

The incident occurred when TWICE won the first place on ‘Show Champion’ and as per the tradition, had to perform an encore stage of the single. People found Momo’s voice to be very rough and nauseated while a few members were singing off-pitch. The girls received an overall criticism which focused on how they were only visuals and good dancers but lacked singing abilities. Few fans criticized whereas few fans defended the group. Nonetheless, due to this their live singing abilities and stable vocals received a lot of appreciation in the MR Removed video which had more than 500,000 views and over 2000 comments in just one day! The comments section was filled with acknowledgement of how hard they have worked and improved despite people’s harsh words.

Whatever the past controversies were, the nine women have slayed in each of their comebacks and ‘Alcohol Free’ is no less!

Here are the videos of their Genius's Open Mic and MR Removed performance:

