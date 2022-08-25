TWICE records 1 million stock pre-orders for ‘BETWEEN 1&2’; ONCE excited for ‘Talk That Talk’ release

ONCE, are you ready for another super fun comeback? Girl group TWICE is aiming and consequently soaring higher than ever. On August 25, a day before their official return, JYP Entertainment revealed that TWICE has recorded a staggering 1 million stock pre-orders for their upcoming eleventh mini-album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’.

Notably, this is the highest pre-order sale that the girl group has accounted for, so far. Marking another personal best for the nine piece, TWICE has surpassed the number set by their last release, third studio album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’, by almost 300,000 units pre-ordered as their LP had amounted to about 700,000 in the last year. This calls for celebration as it means more fans have now fallen for the group’s charms, setting a career best for them.

The monumental pre-orders number makes TWICE only the third girl group in the history of K-pop to surpass 1 million stock pre-orders. Previously BLACKPINK and aespa made it to the list with their own chart-topping albums. Following BLACKPINK’s ‘The Album’, aespa’s ‘The Girls’ and then again BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’, TWICE’s ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ is only the fourth girl group K-pop album to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, TWICE member Jihyo tested positive for COVID-19 on August 24, just a couple of days ahead of the comeback. The leader is expected to be absent from the group’s promotions for the album as it releases on August 26 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) with the title track ‘Talk That Talk’. A sneak peek at the song revealed a fun release awaiting the fans.

