TWICE to release remix version of ‘The Feels’ on THIS date ahead of upcoming world tour

South Korean girl group TWICE has released exciting news ahead of their upcoming world tour. On January 28, JYP Entertainment dropped a teaser image and a pre-release TikTok video announcing TWICE’s upcoming remix for their all-English song, ‘The Feels’. First released in October 2021, ‘The Feels’ gained immense global popularity thanks to catchy lyrics and melody.

The remix version of ‘The Feels’ has been created in collaboration with Italian DJ Benny Benassi, and will be released through global music streaming platforms on February 4, at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST). Check out the teaser image for TWICE’s ‘The Feels (Benny Benassi Remix)’, below:

Meanwhile, the music video for ‘The Feels’ crossed 200 million views on YouTube on January 25, becoming TWICE’s 16th track to surpass this milestone. The girl group’s first full English single release, ‘The Feels’ has now spent 16 weeks on Billboard’s Global 200 chart. With this, the song has broken its tie with TWICE’s own 2020 release ‘I Can’t Stop Me’, which charted for 15 weeks.

Additionally, earlier in January, ‘The Feels’ also became TWICE’s first song to spend 100 days charting on Spotify’s Global Chart, surpassing their previous record of 53 days with ‘I Can’t Stop Me’. TWICE also got their first-ever career entry on the US Pop Airplay chart at number 40, making them the third K-pop girl group to enter the chart. ‘The Feels’ has brought a lot of milestones to TWICE, which raises anticipation for their upcoming remix of the hit song.



