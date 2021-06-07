TWICE release a sparkling teaser of Alcohol Free for their upcoming album Taste Of Love
The month of June promises beautiful music, eagerly awaited comebacks and happiness, and we are here for this! TWICE is making a summer comeback with their 10th mini-album titled ‘Taste of Love’. ONCEs, their fandom, had been waiting for quite a long time for their next release and this album comes like a blessing to them.
Just 2 days to go for their grand comeback and TWICE has treated us with a glimpse from the sparkling title track, Alcohol-Free. The members are glowing like summer goddesses as they give us a sneak peek into their amazing summer party, which promises to be super fun! The visuals are bright, radiant and the girls' beauty shines through each frame. The tune is a signature TWICE sound, peppy, fun, carefree yet enjoyable. TWICE will be debuting Alcohol -Free on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on the day of its release.
Taste of Love consists of seven songs, including an English version of their previous song ‘Cry For Me’. To celebrate this comeback, TWICE will be holding a comeback premiere show titled With TWICE: Tasting the ‘Taste of Love’ on June 9, 12 PM KST (8:30 AM IST). It will be broadcasted on six of their social media platforms - Facebook, YouTube, VLive, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, simultaneously. The members will share their album’s behind-the-scenes stories, introduce the songs, and even talk about their participation in the album.
The full album Taste of Love will release on June 11, 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).
