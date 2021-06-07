TWICE release a sparkling teaser of Alcohol Free for their upcoming album Taste Of Love

TWICE has released their first music video teaser for their upcoming comeback track “Alcohol-Free”! Watch the video below.

The month of June promises beautiful music, eagerly awaited comebacks and happiness, and we are here for this! TWICE is making a summer comeback with their 10th mini-album titled ‘Taste of Love’. ONCEs, their fandom, had been waiting for quite a long time for their next release and this album comes like a blessing to them.

Just 2 days to go for their grand comeback and TWICE has treated us with a glimpse from the sparkling title track, Alcohol-Free. The members are glowing like summer goddesses as they give us a sneak peek into their amazing summer party, which promises to be super fun! The visuals are bright, radiant and the girls' beauty shines through each frame. The tune is a signature TWICE sound, peppy, fun, carefree yet enjoyable. TWICE will be debuting Alcohol -Free on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on the day of its release.

You can watch the teaser below:

Taste of Love consists of seven songs, including an English version of their previous song ‘Cry For Me’. To celebrate this comeback, TWICE will be holding a comeback premiere show titled With TWICE: Tasting the ‘Taste of Love’ on June 9, 12 PM KST (8:30 AM IST). It will be broadcasted on six of their social media platforms - Facebook, YouTube, VLive, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, simultaneously. The members will share their album’s behind-the-scenes stories, introduce the songs, and even talk about their participation in the album.

The full album Taste of Love will release on June 11, 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Credits :JYP Entertainment

