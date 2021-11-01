TWICE releases charismatic concept photos for upcoming album 'Formula Of Love'

by Anwaya Mane   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021
   
TWICE members pose for the concept photo of 'Formula Of Love'
TWICE members pose for the concept photo of 'Formula Of Love' (Pic credit - JYP Entertainment)
It seems like TWICE will be going all guns blazing with their new comeback album 'Formula Of Love: O+T=<3', and if the newly released concept photos are anything to go by, we have a winner in our hands! In a fresh development, TWICE released a set of charismatic concept photos for their upcoming album, and we are in love with their diverse avatars.

TWICE concept photos can be distinguished between 'Formula' concept photos and 'Love' concept photos. In the 'Formula' concept photo, the members channel sexy scientist vibes, looking smouldering in lab coats and glasses to complete the nerd look. In the 'Love' concept photo, TWICE put forth their attractive girl-crush vibes, looking gorgeous in stylish outfits and fanciful makeup. In a third concept photo, the members are dressed in bubble-gum pink, showing off some adorable expressions. Finally, in the last concept photo released the girls share a sweet hug showcasing their long-lasting friendship, also signifying the amazing bond shared between TWICE and their fandom, ONCE!

You can check the photos below:

In a fresh update as shared on October 29, TWICE has released the schedule and the tracklist for their 3rd full-length album. The schedule has been shared over a diagram of the heart following the concept of a formula starting from November 1 up to the release of the album on November 13. This includes multiple concept photos,  a sneak peek of their album, 2 music video teasers, a comeback live which has been arranged on November 12, just hours before the album release. The first performance of their title track will be revealed through MTV Fresh Out Live. 'Formula Of Love: O+T=<3' releases on November 12 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

When is TWICE's 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' releasing?
Formula Of Love is releasing on November 12 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST).
