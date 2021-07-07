TWICE reveals snippets of songs from Japanese album Perfect World through spoiler video

The new album features their diverse Japanese discography. Read more to know about the songs in it.

TWICE has released a spoiler video for their new Japanese studio album. The video consists of snippets of the songs that are a part of the album. The full-length album has 10 songs that are: Perfect World, Better, Good at Love, Fanfare, Kura Kura, Four-Leaf Clover, In the Summer, Pieces of Love, Thank you Family and PROMISE. The song and music video for the title track ‘Perfect World’ has already been released on music platforms. It is a song about telling someone to go away firmly after they have hurt the protagonist. TWICE transforms into fierce powerful women with their energetic moves to complement the song.

Few of the songs in the album Perfect World have been released as singles before this. For example, the song ‘Kura Kura’, which means dizziness, was released earlier in May 2021. ‘Fanfare’ and ‘Better’ are two other songs that have been out in 2020 itself with b-side tracks. The spoiler video had a few seconds from each of the songs played with the concept photo of the nine members. The tenth and final song of the album is called ‘PROMISE’. It seems to be dedicated to TWICE’s fans who are lovingly called ONCE. The song’s lyrics expressed ‘I promise you, Always Together’ to convey that the group will stay with their fans for a long time. Fans have commented under the video of how they have already become sentimental after hearing the small part of the song.

TWICE’s Japanese album Perfect World will drop on 28th July, 2021.

Watch the Spoiler video for Perfect World here:

