TWICE reveals tracklist for upcoming 11th mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’

JYP Entertainment posted the tracklist of TWICE's new mini-album 'BETWEEN 1&2' on the official social media handles on July 26. According to the tracklist, the new album contains the title song 'Talk that Talk', followed by 'Queen of Hearts', 'Basics', 'Trouble', 'Brave', A total of 7 tracks including 'Gone' and 'When We Were Kids' are part of the album.

The title song 'Talk that Talk' is composed by Lee Woo Min, a composer who has worked with TWICE's hit songs such as 'KNOCK KNOCK', 'What is Love?', and 'The Feels'. I was in charge of composing and producing this song, and the famous K-pop lyric team danke wrote the lyrics and melted TWICE's unique energy. This new report gives a foreboding of the birth of another alum with a team of renowned writers from home and abroad.

The track 'Queen of Hearts', sung in English, was composed and arranged by LDN Noise, further enhancing the atmosphere of the song. 'Brave' on track 5 was composed by Melanie Fontana, who participated in TWICE's representative songs such as 'I CAN'T STOP ME' and 'SCIENTIST'. Famous composers such as Isran and Jo Yoon Kyung joined together to enhance the level of perfection.

Earlier, TWICE surprised fans with a teaser image announcing their first comeback in 2022. The eleventh mini-album name 'BETWEEN 1&2', along with the phrase “TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT” written on a lovely pink color switch, foreshadows the release of a new album, stimulating curiosity about what kind of story will be told through the new album.

