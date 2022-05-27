TWICE’s Alcohol-Free, Dance The Night Away & more; Which is your favourite summer song by the girl group?

Debuting in 2015, TWICE is a girl group under JYP Entertainment, comprising nine members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The girl group was formed through the television program ‘Sixteen’ in 2015, and was originally meant to have seven members, but we wouldn't have the line-up any other way!

The girl group is the first female Korean act to simultaneously top both Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts with the release of their first studio album ‘Twicetagram’ and its lead single ‘Likey’ in 2017. The first Korean girl group to embark on a Japanese dome tour, TWICE has also been dubbed as South Korea’s next ‘Nation’s Girl Group’.

With every new TWICE song exploding with popularity, the girl group’s cheerful summer songs are particularly loved. If you had to pick your favourite summer song by TWICE, which would it be? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take the poll, below:

