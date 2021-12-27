TWICE’s Alcohol Free surpasses 100 million streams; Japan leg of world tour announced

On December 26, 2021, TWICE crossed 100 million streams on Spotify with their 2021 release Alcohol-Free. This makes it the girl group’s 11th overall song to cross 100 million streams. Alcohol-Free also joins their other 2021 release, The Feels, which was TWICE’s first full English language single, to cross 100 million streams on Spotify this year. With this, TWICE becomes the first and the only K-pop girl group to cross this mark with two releases this year.

Additionally, Alcohol-Free is now the third-fastest song by JYP Entertainment to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify, doing so in 200 days. It surpasses ITZY’s WANNABE, which did so in 219 days, and joins TWICE’s other releases, The Feels (80 days) and I CAN’T STOP ME (115 days).

In other happy news for TWICE’s fans, the girl group also announced the Japan leg of their ongoing concert tour, TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR “III”. The concerts will take place next year on two consecutive days, April 23 and April 24, 2022, at Japan’s Tokyo Dome.

The announcement follows TWICE’s South Korea concert dates from the world tour, with the first show held on December 25 at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. The girl group will be resuming the tour on February 15, 2022, with the North American leg of the world tour. Shows are scheduled in Inglewood (February 15, 16), Oakland (February 18), Fort Worth (February 22), Atlanta (February 24), and New York City (February 26, 27).

Congratulations to TWICE for an amazing 2021!