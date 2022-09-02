TWICE’s ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ sells over half million copies within first week; Records 4th highest girl group sales

TWICE released their eleventh mini-album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ on August 26 and received a fabulous response from their fans, ONCE, for yet another hit album. The title song ‘Talk That Talk’ has now found its way to the public with a dance challenge for which the girls of the group have collaborated with many other K-pop artists.

A week since the release, the sales numbers from various music platforms have made their way to the public. According to the latest reports, TWICE has sold a total of 532,622 copies of their latest album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ on official sales platform Hanteo. The same has been recorded on the Hanteo chart for the period of a week ranging from August 26 to September 1.

Surpassing over half a million units sold, this broke the girl group’s personal best of 332,416 copies that were recorded in the first week since the release of ‘MORE & MORE’, TWICE’s ninth extended play released in June 2020. Moreover, this record also makes TWICE the fourth highest selling girl group in the history of Hanteo with their first week sales. They are preceded by the girl group albums aespa‘s ‘Girls’, IVE’s ‘After LIKE’, and BLACKPINK‘s ‘THE ALBUM’.

Meanwhile, TWICE also recorded one million stock pre-orders of ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ as reported on the day of their comeback, marking yet another milestone in the girl group’s career. They continue to wow the fans with their releases and this time their visibly more mature concept has been welcomed by the viewers.

