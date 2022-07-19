TWICE’s Dahyun, FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki and Jun Hyun Moo confirmed as MCs for MBC’s 2022 ISAC

ISAC is a representative holiday entertainment program in which Korea's top idol stars challenge various sports events and create numerous topics and new records every year. As they came back after about two years of hiatus, this Chuseok special, ISAC, is also expected to produce famous scenes of 'athletic idols'.

In the 2022 Chuseok Special ISAC, with Jun Hyun Moo as the main axis, Lee Hong Ki and Dahyun, a three-person, three-color main MC corps was formed that adds to the fun of the program. Jun Hyun Moo, who is raising the standards of an entertainer this year with his laughter and his sense of humor, is the head of the ISAC, who has been in his 10th year since joining the show in 2013.

FTISLAND's Lee Hong Ki, an entertainment idol who has his own version of charms, foretold an active commentary participation in e-sports and new dance sports, which were active in the past. Dahyun of TWICE has been added this year since her first main MC debut in 2019, demonstrating her high-level hosting skills and sense of entertainment.

This year's ISAC will be held in five sports, including track and field (sprint, relay), archery, dance sports, football, and e-sports. Among them, dance sports is expected to be a new event in 2022, attracting attention. As the dance sports commentators, main MC Lee Hong Ki, Park Ji Eun and Aiki will appear. In addition to this, the commentary, which gives a different kind of fun to the broadcast, and the judges will be made up of legends in each event.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook breaks new records as ‘Left and Right’ surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you excited to tune in to this year’s ISAC? Let us know in the comments below.