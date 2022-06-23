TWICE’s FANCY, Feel Special, SCIENTIST & more: Which is your favourite title track by the girl group?

Comprising nine members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, TWICE debuted in October 2015 with their extended play, ‘The Story Begins’. Since then the girl group has released many iconic songs, which remain fresh and equally enjoyable to the present day. In part 1 of this poll, we revisited some of TWICE’s title tracks released between 2015 to 2018. In part 2, we’re looking at their title tracks (and singles) released between 2019, to the present day.

With TWICE’s seventh EP ‘FANCY YOU’ released in April 2019, there came a distinct shift in the girl group’s sound and concept, while still maintaining their inherent refreshing quality. ‘FANCY’, the title track from ‘FANCY YOU’, was elegant and mature, and the music video was a perfect reflection of the same.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s most recent release, ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’, with its title track ‘Scientist’, made us think back upon the girl group’s sound at the time of their debut. ‘Scientist’ shows the girl group’s maturity and undeniable growth which is a testament to their hard work through the years.

Which of these title tracks holds a special place in your heart? Take the poll and share with us!

Participate in the poll, below:

